Rotten Hits Market Capitalization of $841,228.15 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $841,228.15 and $17,582.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00062909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.84 or 0.00668024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00084642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,407,369 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.