Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €98.92 ($116.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.65. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

