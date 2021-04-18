Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,291 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

