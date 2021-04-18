Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

