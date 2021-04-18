Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

