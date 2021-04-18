Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after buying an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,181 shares of company stock worth $7,786,001. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

