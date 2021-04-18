Royale Finance Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $3.62 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00715815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,386.31 or 0.99714730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.41 or 0.00852307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

