Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

