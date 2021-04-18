Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ryder System by 266.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 84,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryder System by 46.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 96,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

