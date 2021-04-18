Salem Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.86. 2,503,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

