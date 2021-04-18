salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

