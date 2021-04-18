SALT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96,107.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, SALT has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $43.29 million and approximately $96,107.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00665315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037852 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

