Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

