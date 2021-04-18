Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $670,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

