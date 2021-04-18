Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 128,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

