SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 128,963 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,814,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $288.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,922.07 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.27 and a 200-day moving average of $280.19. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

