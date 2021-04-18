Scotiabank Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.18.

TSE:IMO opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a PE ratio of -12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.72.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

