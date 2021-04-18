Scotiabank Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

NVA opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

