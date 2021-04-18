ScS Group (LON:SCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.76

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.76 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 246.45 ($3.22), with a volume of 34086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.92.

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

