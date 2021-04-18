Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Ashland Global stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

