Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,645 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

