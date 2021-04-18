Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $251.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.