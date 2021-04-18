Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $417.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.99 and a 200 day moving average of $373.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $417.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

