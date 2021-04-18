Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $197.71 million, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

