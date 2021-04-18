ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 23.3% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $556.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.57 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

