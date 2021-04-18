ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 247,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

