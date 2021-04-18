Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives C$9.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VII shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. ATB Capital lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.83 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.38 million.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

