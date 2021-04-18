Shadows Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

