SharedStake Price Down 55.4% This Week (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $463,400.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.15 or 0.00026114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SharedStake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.13 or 0.00705444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,495.25 or 1.00604009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $457.64 or 0.00844853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.