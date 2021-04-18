Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.