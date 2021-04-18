Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 4,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,277,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

