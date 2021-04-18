Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rises By 32.5%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

AEG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 759,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

