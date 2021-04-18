Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Decreases By 27.0%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,424,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 4,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,014.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.01. 1,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $108.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAMXF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

