Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Grows By 83.7%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,226,200 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 1,212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 585.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRLXF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

BRLXF opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Boralex has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

