Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Increases By 33.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $478.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.