Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 33.3%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNFinance stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,763. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.73.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

