Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Decreases By 23.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CDE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 2,889,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $5,309,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

