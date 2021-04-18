Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Rises By 53.7%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 1,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,823.3 days.

Shares of CBAUF remained flat at $$68.28 during midday trading on Friday. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

