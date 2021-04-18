Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Grows By 59.5%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CODYY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 79,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,871. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CODYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

