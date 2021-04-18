Short Interest in Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Drops By 24.6%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,332,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 3,092,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGOCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

