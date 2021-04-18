Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Grows By 59.8%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 315,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

