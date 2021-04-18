Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expands By 66.7%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 653,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

