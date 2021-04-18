Short Interest in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Decreases By 23.3%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 258,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. 44,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,632. ePlus has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

