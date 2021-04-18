Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Decreases By 21.5%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 293,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

ESCA stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESCA. Aegis raised their price target on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

