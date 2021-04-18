Short Interest in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Decreases By 24.0%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,870,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 64,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,752,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.