Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Grows By 36.8%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $$37.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

