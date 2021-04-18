Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Decreases By 35.3%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 199,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCDI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 338,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

