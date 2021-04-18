Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Rises By 64.3%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4,777.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,600.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

