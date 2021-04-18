Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Declines By 25.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBFCY. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:JBFCY traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $14.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

