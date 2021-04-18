Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Decreases By 33.6%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KSSRF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. 414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,344. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.